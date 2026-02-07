Salman Khan gets interim relief in pan masala ad case

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was granted interim relief in the "misleading" pan masala ad case by the Rajasthan State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Friday. The commission put a hold on the issuance of any arrest warrant until the earlier bailable warrant is duly served. The order was passed while hearing a revision petition filed by Rajshree Pan Masala and Khan, challenging the proceedings initiated by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Jaipur II.

Legal proceedings No arrest warrant until bailable warrant is served: Commission Khan's counsel contended that the district commission issued a bailable warrant without first serving a summons and was now proceeding toward issuing an arrest warrant, reported ANI. In response, the State Consumer Commission instructed the district commission to refrain from issuing any arrest warrant until the bailable warrant has been properly served. The counsel further submitted that no contempt of court had been committed as per earlier directives by the district commission.

Defense argument Defense argues on behalf of Khan The defense further argued that Khan is not endorsing pan masala but is promoting silver-coated cardamom, which they said does not violate the commission's interim order. An application seeking cancellation of the bailable warrant is currently pending before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. The State Commission has directed this application to be heard and decided at the earliest.

Advertisement