Panag criticizes ZEE5 for removing Dosanjh's 'Satluj' depicting Punjab militancy
Entertainment
Gul Panag is calling out ZEE5 for removing Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj.
She believes stories about India's tough history (like the Punjab militancy shown in the film) shouldn't be hidden, even if they're uncomfortable.
Panag cites childhood in violence-hit Punjab
Drawing from her own childhood in violence-hit Punjab, Panag shared that those experiences are exactly why such stories deserve to be told.
Satluj was taken down amid controversy surrounding its removal, highlighting ongoing tensions between creative expression and concerns over sensitive topics.