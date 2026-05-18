'Panchayat' season 5 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video 2026

Tripathi's political headaches and MBA dreams

Season five picks up right after last season's drama, digging into Abhishek's ongoing political headaches and his MBA dreams.

Expect familiar faces like Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik, and Chandan Roy.

The show will also tackle big cliffhangers (like Kranti Devi's surprise win over Manju Devi) and how "new, vengeful leadership" shakes things up for everyone in Phulera.