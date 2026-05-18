'Panchayat' season 5 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video 2026
Entertainment
Panchayat fans, it's official: Season five is on the way and drops exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2026.
Jitendra Kumar returns as Abhishek Tripathi, and the story will keep following his adventures (and struggles) in Phulera village.
Tripathi's political headaches and MBA dreams
Season five picks up right after last season's drama, digging into Abhishek's ongoing political headaches and his MBA dreams.
Expect familiar faces like Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik, and Chandan Roy.
The show will also tackle big cliffhangers (like Kranti Devi's surprise win over Manju Devi) and how "new, vengeful leadership" shakes things up for everyone in Phulera.