'Panchayat' season 5 returns December 3 after Phulera leadership change
Panchayat is back for its fifth season on December 3, bringing more of the small-town humor and real-life vibes fans love.
This time, Sachivji (Jitendra Kumar) faces fresh political challenges in Phulera after a big leadership shake-up, promising plenty of new drama and laughs.
'Panchayat' trailer teases Sachivji-Rinki tensions
Season five dives deeper into both village politics and Sachivji's evolving relationship with Rinki.
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar, the show keeps its signature blend of wit and authenticity.
The latest trailer, unveiled on Monday, teases new tensions and maybe some surprises, making it a must-watch on Prime Video.