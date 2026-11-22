'Panchayat 5' trailer drops tomorrow; Banrakas 'raaj' begins!
What's the story
The highly anticipated fifth season of Panchayat is just around the corner! Ahead of its premiere, Prime Video has unveiled a new teaser featuring Durgesh Kumar's character, Banrakas. The clip gives us a glimpse into his vision for Phulera under his leadership. The new season will be released on December 3, and its trailer will arrive on November 23.
Teaser details
Teaser showcases Banrakas's vision for Phulera
The latest teaser shows Banrakas walking through Phulera, as houses, institutions, and structures of the village transform into modern, futuristic versions.
The visuals suggest that he has a new development blueprint in place, with several grand additions.
He also makes his intentions clear with the dialogue, "Ab shuru hoga humara raaj!"
Cast and plot
What to expect from 'Panchayat 5'
The fifth season of Panchayat will continue the story of Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) in Phulera.
The new season will pick up after the village elections, which saw Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) become the new Pradhan, replacing Manju Devi (Neena Gupta).
With Banrakas supporting this new leadership, Abhishek may have to navigate a more challenging work environment.
Production details
Cast and crew of the series
The fifth season of Panchayat will see the return of its beloved ensemble cast, including Raghubir Yadav, Gupta, Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, and Ashok Pathak.
The series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. It is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).