Pancholi seeks investigation after Bombay High Court orders CBI probe

Sooraj Pancholi has spoken out after the Bombay High Court ordered a fresh Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into celebrity manager Disha Salian's death.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, he said he never met Salian or Aaditya Thackeray and called for an investigation to "examine the case thoroughly, completely and without any further delay" and later, "So please, investigate thoroughly."

Pancholi added that if even one small piece of evidence or any involvement connecting him to the case was established, he was prepared to "face whatever punishment the law decides," but if innocent, he hopes to be cleared publicly.