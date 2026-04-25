Panday, after 'Saiyaara,' says he'd work with childhood friend Khan
Entertainment
Ahaan Panday, fresh off his award-winning debut in Saiyaara, says he'd love to work with his childhood friend Aryan Khan.
He shared that if they ever collaborate, it'll be because of their close bond, not just their careers.
Panday's Yash Raj drama, Khan undecided
Panday is already busy with a new romantic drama alongside Mohit Suri and Aneet Padda at Yash Raj Films, plus an action romance directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
Aryan Khan, after the appreciation for The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is still exploring what he wants to do next and hasn't announced any new projects yet.