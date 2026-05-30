Panday and Lakshya's 'Chand Mera Dil' opens 11cr, totals 20.75cr

'Chand Mera Dil' weekday takings dip

Weekday numbers dipped sharply, with earnings slid to ₹2.25 crore on Monday, then to ₹2.10 crore on Tuesday and ₹1.90 crore on Wednesday, before a slight recovery on Thursday.

Compared to Ananya's last film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (which hit over ₹30 crore in 8 days) and Lakshya's Kill (nearly ₹12 crore with good reviews), this one is lagging behind.

The second weekend could decide if Chand Mera Dil can turn things around or not.