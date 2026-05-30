Panday and Lakshya's 'Chand Mera Dil' opens 11cr, totals 20.75cr
Entertainment
Chand Mera Dil, the new romantic drama with Ananya Panday and Lakshya, hasn't quite found its groove at the box office.
After opening on May 22 and earning a solid ₹11 crore in its first weekend, the film's momentum faded fast, bringing its total to ₹20.75 crore in its second week.
'Chand Mera Dil' weekday takings dip
Weekday numbers dipped sharply, with earnings slid to ₹2.25 crore on Monday, then to ₹2.10 crore on Tuesday and ₹1.90 crore on Wednesday, before a slight recovery on Thursday.
Compared to Ananya's last film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (which hit over ₹30 crore in 8 days) and Lakshya's Kill (nearly ₹12 crore with good reviews), this one is lagging behind.
The second weekend could decide if Chand Mera Dil can turn things around or not.