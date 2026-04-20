Panday and Padda reunite with Suri for Yash Raj's 'Satranga'

'Satranga' title unsettled, Suri polishes script

The title Satranga is still up in the air since it's registered elsewhere, but it matches the film's offbeat romantic vibe.

Suri is putting the final touches on a script that promises something fresh in the romance genre.

Before jumping into this project, Panday will finish another action romance, while Padda stars in Shakti Shalini.

Suri says working with them again feels "incredibly special" and gives him the energy of a newcomer.