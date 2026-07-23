Panday backs NEET-UG protesters, shares Instagram photos, praises Gen Z
Entertainment
Bollywood's Ananya Panday showed support for students protesting alleged NEET-UG exam irregularities, sharing protest photos on Instagram, including one of a father holding his child with a "Save My Future" poster pinned on the child's back.
She praised Gen Z's courage to speak up and said, "maybe this moment is reminding us who this generation really is."
Panday draws criticism after Modi
While some appreciated her post, others questioned why she spoke up now.
Critics felt celebrities only joined in after PM Modi addressed the protests, with comments suggesting Bollywood waits for a green light before taking a stand.