Panday confirms she is single on 'Koffee with Karan 9'
On Koffee with Karan 9, Ananya Panday responded to Karan Johar calling her a "breakup chick" (someone who bounces back from breakups fast).
She confirmed she's single after her rumored split with Walker Blanco and shared that she's genuinely enjoying singlehood.
Panday embraces singlehood, discusses marriage
Ananya said there's "Nothing wrong with that," explaining she loves being single and is having a lot of fun.
She also talked about her belief in marriage, including her thoughts on marriage.