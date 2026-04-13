Panday to play gangster for Zafar as Shergill returns

Female lead Sharvari joins, Thackeray rumored

Filming kicked off in Mumbai on April 3, 2026, and will continue in London into early next year.

Ahaan has put in some serious training for this role (director Zafar even called out his "sincerity," "old-school honesty," and praised how well he balances strength with vulnerability on screen).

Sharvari joins as the female lead, while Aaishvary Thackeray is rumored to play the villain.