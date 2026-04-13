Panday to play gangster for Zafar as Shergill returns
Entertainment
Ahaan Panday, fresh off his debut in Saiyaara, is stepping into the shoes of a gangster for director Ali Abbas Zafar's next big project.
The film also brings Jimmy Shergill back to Yash Raj Films after nearly 20 years, which is pretty exciting for longtime fans.
Female lead Sharvari joins, Thackeray rumored
Filming kicked off in Mumbai on April 3, 2026, and will continue in London into early next year.
Ahaan has put in some serious training for this role (director Zafar even called out his "sincerity," "old-school honesty," and praised how well he balances strength with vulnerability on screen).
Sharvari joins as the female lead, while Aaishvary Thackeray is rumored to play the villain.