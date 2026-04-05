Panday wins Breakthrough New Actor (Male) for 'Saiyaara' in Mumbai

Winners chosen by 53 industry professionals

The award was handed over by Anupam Kher and Bajaj Auto's Neeraj Bajaj.

Winners are picked by a panel of 53 industry pros, including names like Shoojit Sircar, using guidelines crafted by Dr. Priya Jaikumar from the University of Southern California.

The event celebrates real peer recognition in film and streams on YouTube and Sony platforms, making Ahaan's win a big moment for new talent in Bollywood.