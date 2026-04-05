Panday wins Breakthrough New Actor (Male) for 'Saiyaara' in Mumbai
Entertainment
Ahaan Panday just took home the Breakthrough New Actor (Male) award for his performance in Saiyaara at the 2026 Chetak Screen Awards in Mumbai.
Hosted by Alia Bhatt, Zakir Khan, Sunil Grover, and Saurabh Dwivedi, the ceremony saw Ahaan stand out among nominees like Mohit Agarwal and Aaman Devgan.
Winners chosen by 53 industry professionals
The award was handed over by Anupam Kher and Bajaj Auto's Neeraj Bajaj.
Winners are picked by a panel of 53 industry pros, including names like Shoojit Sircar, using guidelines crafted by Dr. Priya Jaikumar from the University of Southern California.
The event celebrates real peer recognition in film and streams on YouTube and Sony platforms, making Ahaan's win a big moment for new talent in Bollywood.