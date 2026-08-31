Pandey calls AI-generated deepfake video 'completely fabricated' and deeply disturbing
Entertainment
Actor Shalini Pandey has spoken up after an AI-generated deepfake video falsely showed her online.
She called the clip "completely fabricated" and "deeply disturbing," urging everyone to report it instead of sharing or engaging with it.
Pandey urges collective action against deepfakes
Shalini joins stars such as Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt, who have also faced deepfakes.
She stressed that misusing technology to target people, especially women, shouldn't be normalized and called for collective action to stop the spread of such content.