Pandey decries 'Lock Upp Season 2' abusive language, criticizes Ahuja
Entertainment
Actor Sudhanshu Pandey is speaking up about the rise of abusive language on reality shows, taking indirect aim at Ssunita Ahuja's actions on Lock Upp Season two.
In a recent live session, he questioned, "What kind of an example are we setting?" and shared his disappointment over contestants openly insulting each other on streaming platforms.
He believes this trend is harmful and only spreads negativity.
Pandey urges platforms to curb toxicity
Pandey urged broadcasters and OTT platforms to stop promoting toxic behavior just for more views.
He also called out celebrities who join these shows but don't set a positive example for viewers.
Lock Upp Season two, featuring Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi, is currently streaming on Netflix.