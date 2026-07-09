Pandey decries 'Lock Upp Season 2' abusive language, criticizes Ahuja Entertainment Jul 09, 2026

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey is speaking up about the rise of abusive language on reality shows, taking indirect aim at Ssunita Ahuja's actions on Lock Upp Season two.

In a recent live session, he questioned, "What kind of an example are we setting?" and shared his disappointment over contestants openly insulting each other on streaming platforms.

He believes this trend is harmful and only spreads negativity.