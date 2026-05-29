Pandiraj's 'Parimala and Co' trailer mixes suspense with humor

Family becomes suspects after Varghese's death

It kicks off with Jayaram jokingly suggesting, "We can live in peace only if he rests in peace. Shall we kill him?"

And then things get wild when gangster Varghese is found dead and the family becomes suspects.

As police dig deeper, more family members like the brother-in-law and daughter's boyfriend get pulled into the drama.

In a surprising moment, Jayaram admits someone from their own clan is actually the murderer.

The cast also features Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sandy Master, Santosh Sobhan, and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy.