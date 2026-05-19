Panettiere alleges being flashed by unnamed Oscar winner in memoir Entertainment May 19, 2026

Hayden Panettiere is opening up in her new memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, released today.

She shares a troubling experience from when she was 19, describing how an unnamed Oscar-winning actor allegedly exposed himself to her at a small party in Los Feliz.

Panettiere says she felt "shocked" and uncomfortable but notes the incident didn't leave lasting harm.