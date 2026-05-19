Panettiere alleges being flashed by unnamed Oscar winner in memoir
Entertainment
Hayden Panettiere is opening up in her new memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, released today.
She shares a troubling experience from when she was 19, describing how an unnamed Oscar-winning actor allegedly exposed himself to her at a small party in Los Feliz.
Panettiere says she felt "shocked" and uncomfortable but notes the incident didn't leave lasting harm.
Panettiere details Hickerson abuse Ventimiglia romance
Beyond this allegation, Panettiere's book gets real about her life, covering her abusive relationship with ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson, her romance with Heroes co-star Milo Ventimiglia, and her journey coming out as bisexual.
She also talks about family tensions with her mother Lesley Vogel, who has pushed back on some claims in the memoir.