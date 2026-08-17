Panettiere 'Heroes's and 'Nashville' star dies at 36 after memoir
Entertainment
Hayden Panettiere, the late actress known for Heroes and Nashville, died at 36.
Just a few months ago, she spoke about wanting to "leave the world a better place" while promoting her memoir, which honestly shared her journey through addiction and postpartum depression, but always with a message of hope.
Panettiere embraced vulnerability and safer sets
Panettiere dreamed of directing to create safer spaces for actors, shaped by her own experiences growing up in the industry.
She believed that "Perfection is boring," and that flaws make us and our favorite characters real.
Her openness about mental health inspired many to seek help, reminding everyone that "The strength is in our vulnerability."