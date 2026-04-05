Panicker wins Best Editing at Chetak Screen Awards for 'Dhurandhar' Entertainment Apr 05, 2026

Shivkumar V Panicker just picked up the Best Editing award at the 2026 Chetak Screen Awards for his work on Dhurandhar.

The Mumbai ceremony, hosted by Alia Bhatt, Zakir Khan, Sunil Grover, and Saurabh Dwivedi, highlighted how technical roles like editing are finally getting their due in Bollywood.

Panicker edged out Ninad Khanolkar (Haq) and Nitin Baid (Homebound) for the honor.