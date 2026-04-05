Panicker wins Best Editing at Chetak Screen Awards for 'Dhurandhar'
Shivkumar V Panicker just picked up the Best Editing award at the 2026 Chetak Screen Awards for his work on Dhurandhar.
The Mumbai ceremony, hosted by Alia Bhatt, Zakir Khan, Sunil Grover, and Saurabh Dwivedi, highlighted how technical roles like editing are finally getting their due in Bollywood.
Panicker edged out Ninad Khanolkar (Haq) and Nitin Baid (Homebound) for the honor.
Chetak awards shortlisted by 53-member academy
Panicker received his award from director Nagesh Kukunoor and editor Pooja Ladha Surti, taking a moment to thank Dhurandhar's director Aditya Dhar.
The Chetak Screen Awards are known for being super selective: an independent academy of 53 respected filmmakers and cultural figures shortlisted all Bollywood releases from 2025, focusing on creativity and technical skill under Dr. Priya Jaikumar's guidelines.