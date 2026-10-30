Pankaj Tripathi, Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Parivarik ManuRanjan' sets release date
What's the story
Aditi Rao Hydari and Pankaj Tripathi will be seen together for the first time in Sony LIV's awaited Hindi original production, Parivarik ManuRanjan. The movie, helmed by Varun V Sharma, is a mix of family drama, romance, and humor. It will premiere on November 13 on the streaming platform shortly after Diwali, reported HT City.
Actor's insights
'It's a film that wraps romance, humor and family drama...'
Tripathi said in a statement, "What I liked about the film is its simplicity, relatable characters and the little moments of humor that make family stories so special."
Rao Hydari added, "It's a film that wraps romance, humor and family drama into one heartfelt package, the kind you want to watch with the people you love."
"And sharing the screen with Pankaj ji for the first time was truly a joy."
Production details
Everything to know about it
The film has been co-written by Sharma, Brijendra Kala, and Ali Abbas Zafar.
Kala has also penned the dialogues.
The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Alicia Zafar, Kamlesh Bhanushali, and Himanshu Kishan Mehta, with Zafar as the creative producer.
Meanwhile, Tripathi was last seen in Mirzapur: The Movie, and Rao Hydari was recently seen in Lust Stories 3.