'Jab Khuli Kitaab' review: Pankaj Kapur-Dimple Kapadia lead sentimental tale

Bollywood has long been starved for mature romance dramas, and the subject remains tragically underexplored. Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia -starrer Jab Khuli Kitaab, out on ZEE5, aims to change this scenario. Directed by Saurabh Shukla , the film also stars Aparshakti Khurrana , Samir Soni, and Nauheed Cyrusi. Though it's rough around the edges, it wins you over through its sentimental storyline and the veterans' acting.

Plot A couple in their 70s seeks a divorce The film, based on the stage play of the same name by Shukla, follows Gopal (Kapur) and Anusuya (Kapadia), a couple in their 70s. When Gopal discovers a shocking truth about Anusuya, he decides to divorce her. This leaves her shaken, and she begs him to reconsider. Will Gopal go through with his decision or give their love a second chance?

#1 Shukla builds an engaging, soothing world Jab Khuli Kitaab is constantly marinated in a soothing, tranquil tone. The opening scene, among the best in the film, is particularly tender and captures Anusuya and Gopal's enduring love. He lovingly looks at his bedridden, comatose wife and "talks" to her; they've been married for 50 years, and illness, or even death, can't separate the two.

#2 Predictable, but that's largely not a problem here Once the conflict is established, you will likely predict the ending, but that doesn't mar the viewing experience. There are evident missteps and some unnecessary characters, but Jab Khuli Kitaab remains entertaining and worth watching despite these problems. Shukla proves that you don't require earth-shattering budgets or extensive visual effects to make an entertaining, enjoyable film. All you need is solid, engaging writing.

#3 The veterans steal the show and how! Kapadia and Kapur fuel life into Shukla's vision, and you can't get enough of their scenes together. You're quickly drawn to their complex, imperfect lives, and their confrontation scenes are immensely gripping. Anusuya is confined to a wheelchair for most of the film, but that doesn't impact Kapadia's soulful, stellar performance. When two experienced artists collaborate, magic brews on-screen.

#4 Areas where it could have been better Shukla struggles with the tonality; there are jarring shifts, and humor has been injected into scenes where it doesn't fit. The resolutions are convenient, and the cast is overstuffed, with irrelevant characters chewing up the screentime. The screenplay struggles to lend them much importance. Shukla also wants to address multiple issues at once, deviating from his core story, which sometimes hampers the movie.