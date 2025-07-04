Pankaj Tripathi hints at Mirzapur: The film's release

TL;DR

'Mirzapur' film is expected to release in 2026

Tripathi will be back as Kaleen Bhaiya, joined by Ali Fazal and Divyenndu Sharmaa. Co-producer Farhan Akhtar teased the film's arrival on social media.

Plus, if you can't get enough of Mirzapur, season 4 is also in the works for next year—so there's plenty more drama on the way!