Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
Pankaj Tripathi hints at Mirzapur: The film's release
Pankaj Tripathi just confirmed that "Mirzapur: The Film" will start shooting in about a month.
After three hit seasons on Prime Video, the gritty crime saga is heading to the big screen, with Excel Entertainment making things official and fans buzzing.
TL;DR
'Mirzapur' film is expected to release in 2026
Tripathi will be back as Kaleen Bhaiya, joined by Ali Fazal and Divyenndu Sharmaa. Co-producer Farhan Akhtar teased the film's arrival on social media.
Plus, if you can't get enough of Mirzapur, season 4 is also in the works for next year—so there's plenty more drama on the way!