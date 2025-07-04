Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
Ranveer Singh shoots dance sequence for 'Dhurandhar'
Ranveer Singh is making a comeback to the big screen with Dhurandhar, and he's revealing the film's teaser on July 6—his own birthday.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, this movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.
It's his first major role since Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
TL;DR
Ranveer filmed an energetic dance number for the teaser
Before the teaser launch, Ranveer filmed an energetic dance number at Mumbai's Golden Tobacco Factory. Choreographed by Vijay Ganguly with a huge crew and elaborate sets, the shoot took four days of intense rehearsals.
Some of these dance moments might show up in the teaser.
Dhurandhar is eyeing a late 2025 release—so more updates are definitely on the way.