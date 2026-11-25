Pankaj Tripathi has a problem with Bollywood's idea of romance
What's the story
Renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi has shared his views on the portrayal of romantic relationships in Bollywood films. He feels the love stories focusing on younger characters, which form the lion's share of Bollywood romance, are more about physical attraction than mature relationships. He said, "Mera maanna hai jo teenage love stories hote hai, jis par Hindi cinema bahut rely karta hai, woh love story se zyada hormone story hai."
Actor's perspective
'Love story shuru hi hoti hai 30-35 ke baad'
Speaking to News18, Tripathi elaborated on his belief that love stories begin at a more mature stage of life.
"Love story shuru hi hoti hai 30-35 ke baad. Uske pehle jitni stories hain, woh basically hormone stories hain."
He emphasized that not every young romance story delves into the true essence of love.
Actor's preference
What kind of stories Tripathi wants to see more of
The Mirzapur actor spoke about his personal taste in films and the kind of stories he enjoys watching and being part of.
"Main waise kahani dikhana chahta hoon logon ko, jo mujhe pasand hai, jo main dekh bhi sakta hoon aur kar bhi sakta hoon (I want to tell people stories that I personally like, stories that I would enjoy watching and acting in)."
Film analysis
Tripathi's take on 'Parivarik ManuRanjan'
Tripathi was recently seen in Parivarik ManuRanjan, a romantic comedy co-starring Aditi Rao Hydari. He described the film as a story of a mature man where hormones aren't the only driving force.
"Ismein sirf hormones haavi nahi hain."
The film was released on SonyLIV on November 13, 2026.