Pankaj Tripathi returns to theater after 12 years with 'Lailaaj'
Pankaj Tripathi is stepping back onto the theater stage after a 12-year break, this time in the musical comedy "Lailaaj."
Produced by his wife Mridula and featuring his daughter Aashi—her first time sharing the spotlight with him—the play marks a special family collaboration.
Tripathi shared, "Theatre is where my journey as an actor truly began, and returning to the stage after 12 years feels both nostalgic and deeply grounding."
More about the play
"Lailaaj," written and directed by Faiz Mohammed Khan, was staged at Kamani Auditorium as part of the National School of Drama's Bharat Rang Mahotsav.
The play mixes music, humor, and heartfelt storytelling rooted in Indian theater traditions.
Tripathi on family collaboration
Tripathi calls "Lailaaj" a "labor of love" built on family and friendship.
Performing alongside Aashi makes this comeback even more meaningful for him—showing how art can bring families closer both onstage and off.