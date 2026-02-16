Pankaj Tripathi returns to theater after 12 years with 'Lailaaj' Entertainment Feb 16, 2026

Pankaj Tripathi is stepping back onto the theater stage after a 12-year break, this time in the musical comedy "Lailaaj."

Produced by his wife Mridula and featuring his daughter Aashi—her first time sharing the spotlight with him—the play marks a special family collaboration.

Tripathi shared, "Theatre is where my journey as an actor truly began, and returning to the stage after 12 years feels both nostalgic and deeply grounding."