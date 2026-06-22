Pankaj Tripathi reaches Patna to see injured brother
What's the story
Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has rushed to Patna, Bihar, after his elder brother Vijendranath Tiwari was allegedly attacked over a land dispute. The incident took place in their ancestral village, Belsand in Gopalganj district on Sunday night (June 21). Tiwari was reportedly assaulted outside his house and sustained multiple injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Patna.
Attack details
One person arrested so far
According to police and media reports, Tiwari was attacked with sticks and clubs after a land dispute. The exact motive behind the attack is still being investigated. A special team has been formed to conduct raids in connection with the case. One person has reportedly been arrested so far.
Medical update
'Right now, the entire family's focus is on his recovery'
Tiwari was initially admitted to Gopalganj Model Hospital after the attack. However, he was later shifted to a medical facility in Patna for better treatment. A source close to the family told Times of India, "Pankaj Tripathi landed in Patna this morning to be with his brother and will stay there for a couple of days." "Vijendranath has sustained multiple injuries but is stable and under medical supervision." "Right now, the entire family's focus is on his recovery."
Ancestral connection
Incident has attracted attention
The incident has attracted attention due to Tripathi's strong association with the village and his roots in Bihar. The actor was born and brought up in Belsand, often speaking about his rural upbringing. Despite being one of Hindi cinema's most respected actors, he has mostly kept his family life private. Tripathi is the youngest of four siblings. No official medical bulletin has been released yet.