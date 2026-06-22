Pankaj Tripathi reaches Patna to see injured brother 

Medical update

'Right now, the entire family's focus is on his recovery'

Tiwari was initially admitted to Gopalganj Model Hospital after the attack. However, he was later shifted to a medical facility in Patna for better treatment. A source close to the family told Times of India, "Pankaj Tripathi landed in Patna this morning to be with his brother and will stay there for a couple of days." "Vijendranath has sustained multiple injuries but is stable and under medical supervision." "Right now, the entire family's focus is on his recovery."