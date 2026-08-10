Why Pankaj Tripathi is done with 'realistic cinema'

Tripathi, who turned producer last year with Perfect Family, is now looking for stories that resonate with him.

He said, "I'm meeting people and listening to stories. I want to make films based on my taste in storytelling, and I'll do that soon."

"I don't like larger-than-life stories because I see humans as humans. I enjoy superhero stories, but they belong in mythology or fantasy. In real life, there are no superheroes; every human is a superhero."