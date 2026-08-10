Why Pankaj Tripathi is done with 'realistic cinema'
What's the story
Pankaj Tripathi, known for his relatable and slice-of-life characters, is now looking for new challenges. He wants to explore fantasy and comedy genres and play a menacing villain. He told The Times of India, "I feel that I have done too much of realistic cinema." "It's been too many years since I played a villain. I even called Amar Kaushik and told him, 'If you have a script like that...give me a brutal villain's role.'"
Role model
Tripathi's favorite villain from his own work
Tripathi further said, "I want to play a deadly villain. Bohot ho gaya playing slice-of-life characters."
"For me, Sultan from Gangs of Wasseypur is still my favorite villain. While growing up, I loved watching Amrish Puri."
The actor is currently awaiting the release of Parivarik ManuRanjan, a family entertainer also starring Aditi Rao Hydari.
Production plans
What does he look for in stories?
Tripathi, who turned producer last year with Perfect Family, is now looking for stories that resonate with him.
He said, "I'm meeting people and listening to stories. I want to make films based on my taste in storytelling, and I'll do that soon."
"I don't like larger-than-life stories because I see humans as humans. I enjoy superhero stories, but they belong in mythology or fantasy. In real life, there are no superheroes; every human is a superhero."
Theater revival
His return to theater after 12-13 years
Tripathi also returned to theater after 12-13 years with the play Lailaaj. He believes it offers something that screens increasingly cannot.
"Our work appears on screens and when we do reels we are on screens... Real experience is important...like a print interview. You're just holding a piece of paper and reading it," he said.
Digital distractions
Why he prefers theater over other mediums
Tripathi's return to theater was also driven by a desire to experience storytelling without the distractions of the digital world.
He said, "I wanted to go back to theater because the live experience is something you simply can't replicate elsewhere."
"When you read digitally, ek ke upar ek pop-up hoga... janjal hai internet ka. It's a constant distraction."