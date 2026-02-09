Pankaj Tripathi takes break from acting, reveals reason
Entertainment
Pankaj Tripathi is pressing pause on his acting career, saying nonstop work left him feeling drained, bored and fatigued.
He shared, "I act to live, not live to act," and wants to focus only on projects that truly excite him, not just pay the bills.
'I act to live, not live to act'
After back-to-back roles in Metro... In Dino and Criminal Justice: A Family Matter last year, Tripathi realized he needed a reset.
By stepping away for now, he hopes to find better balance and bring more passion into his future work.