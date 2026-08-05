Pankaj Tripathi calls life an 'interesting journey' amid international recognition

Tripathi, who hails from Gopalganj, shared his thoughts on his journey.

He told Mid-Day, "I feel good. Life is such an interesting journey. I was born in a place where there was no electricity."

"From there, to travel across the seven seas...the biggest contribution in this journey is not mine but my art form."

"I've been practising this art for over 20 years. God gave me that opportunity...and I became part of stories that travelled from India to the world."