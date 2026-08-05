Pankaj Tripathi calls life an 'interesting journey' amid international recognition
What's the story
Pankaj Tripathi, a celebrated actor in the Indian film industry, is set to receive his first international award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026. The festival will take place in Victoria, Australia, where he will be honored with the Artist of Distinction award. This recognition is not just a personal achievement for Tripathi but also an affirmation that stories from India can transcend borders.
Career reflection
'I've been practising this art for over 20 years'
Tripathi, who hails from Gopalganj, shared his thoughts on his journey.
He told Mid-Day, "I feel good. Life is such an interesting journey. I was born in a place where there was no electricity."
"From there, to travel across the seven seas...the biggest contribution in this journey is not mine but my art form."
"I've been practising this art for over 20 years. God gave me that opportunity...and I became part of stories that travelled from India to the world."
Cultural impact
'Our films have songs, dance and a different...'
Tripathi added, "OTT has made content democratic."
"We now have the remote in our own hands and can choose what we want to watch."
"But access alone isn't enough. The world is asking for both kinds of Indian stories."
"Our films have songs, dance and a different cultural rhythm that many other cinemas don't. Both forms can coexist on the global stage."
Meanwhile, the actor will receive the award at Melbourne's Palais Theatre on August 13.