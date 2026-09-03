Pannu asks filmmakers for mercy, seeks romantic comedies after 'Thappad'
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu, known for hard-hitting roles in Pink and Thappad, says she's ready for something lighter.
In a recent interview, she shared that she's hoping to do more fun and romantic comedies, asking filmmakers to "have mercy" and give her a break from intense dramas.
She pointed out that actors often get stuck in similar roles because of the industry's lack of creative imagination.
Pannu shuns thrillers, wants love stories
After doing action-packed films like Naam Shabana and Baby, Taapsee has been saying no to repetitive thrillers.
She believes actors deserve chances to show their range, not just play the same part over and over.
Even though she's praised for her strong presence on screen, Taapsee feels it's kept her away from love stories, a genre she really wants to try.