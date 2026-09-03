Pannu wants to play romantic comedies after 'Pink' and 'Thappad'
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu, best known for intense films like Pink and Thappad, says she's ready to jump into romantic comedies.
She shared that her strong, nonfragile image often keeps her from being cast in love stories or lighter movies.
Taapsee Pannu said that she wants to do a light-hearted romantic comedy, which she feels would be fun for her, hoping to show fans a different side of her acting.
Pannu cites 'Judwaa 2' and 'Manmarziyaan'
Taapsee's last rom-com was Judwaa 2, and she points to Manmarziyaan as proof that she can handle romance on screen.
Her latest release, Gandhari, just dropped on Netflix, another serious role, so here's hoping we see her in something fun soon!