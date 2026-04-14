Pannu's Netflix film 'Gandhari' directed by Makhija, written by Dhillon

Film 'Gandhari' draws on Mahabharata's Gandhari

The film draws from the Mahabharata's Gandhari, known for choosing to live blindfolded, a symbol of both strength and vulnerability.

Swastika Mukherjee and Ishwak Singh join Taapsee in the cast.

This project also continues Taapsee's successful team-up with writer Kanika Dhillon (they've worked together on Haseen Dillruba and Manmarziyaan), promising another gripping story about fierce maternal love and resilience.