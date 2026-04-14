Pannu's Netflix film 'Gandhari' directed by Makhija, written by Dhillon
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu's next Netflix film finally has a title: Gandhari.
The movie is directed by Devashish Makhija and written by Kanika Dhillon.
The story follows a mother's intense fight to rescue her kidnapped child, with Taapsee performing action scenes while blindfolded, definitely not your typical thriller.
Film 'Gandhari' draws on Mahabharata's Gandhari
The film draws from the Mahabharata's Gandhari, known for choosing to live blindfolded, a symbol of both strength and vulnerability.
Swastika Mukherjee and Ishwak Singh join Taapsee in the cast.
This project also continues Taapsee's successful team-up with writer Kanika Dhillon (they've worked together on Haseen Dillruba and Manmarziyaan), promising another gripping story about fierce maternal love and resilience.