'Paraak' teaser shows Sriimurali returning in rugged high energy action
The teaser for Paraak, starring Sriimurali, just dropped and fans are hyped.
After his gritty role in Bagheera (2024), Sriimurali is back with a rugged look and intense energy.
The teaser shows off a dramatic face-off that quickly turns into a slick, high-energy fight scene, so impressive that some fans are comparing the stunts to Korean action movies.
Raj score amps up 'Paraak' tension
Charan Raj's background score really amps up the tension and makes every punch land harder.
The film is directed by Halesh Kogundi, with production by Brand Studios. Cinematography is handled by Sandeep Valluri and action choreography by K Ravivarma, so expect more top-notch visuals.
While the rest of the cast hasn't been revealed yet, people are already looking forward to more updates from this action-packed project.