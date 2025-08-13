Next Article
'Param Sundari' trailer: Sidharth-Janhvi's cross-cultural romance is full of fun
The trailer for "Param Sundari" just dropped, giving us a peek at Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's first film together.
Set in Kerala's lush backwaters, the story follows Param, a Delhi guy, as he falls for a Kerala girl.
Expect plenty of playful banter, Bollywood nods, and some genuine chemistry between the leads.
Film will be out on August 29
Beyond the romance, the trailer shows off their cultural differences—think witty clashes and funny misunderstandings.
Sidharth is seen learning Kalaripayattu (Kerala's ancient martial art) and even filming scenes with elephants!
Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films, "Param Sundari" promises cross-cultural laughs. Catch it in theaters across India from August 29, 2025.