'Param Sundari' trailer: Sidharth-Janhvi's cross-cultural romance is full of fun

The trailer for "Param Sundari" just dropped, giving us a peek at Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's first film together.

Set in Kerala's lush backwaters, the story follows Param, a Delhi guy, as he falls for a Kerala girl.

Expect plenty of playful banter, Bollywood nods, and some genuine chemistry between the leads.