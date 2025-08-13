Box office buzz: 'Coolie' pulls in ₹50cr ahead of release

'Coolie' vs 'War 2': The big box office battle

Coolie isn't just banking on Rajinikanth; it's got a stacked cast including Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

Its global pre-sales have hit around ₹50-60cr, with Tamil Nadu alone contributing ₹12cr.

Meanwhile, War 2 (with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR) has racked up ₹17.29cr in domestic pre-sales.

With both films dropping on the same day, it's shaping up to be a close—and pretty exciting—race for box office glory!