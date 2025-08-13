Box office buzz: 'Coolie' pulls in ₹50cr ahead of release
This Independence Day weekend (August 14, 2024), two massive films—Coolie and War 2—are set to clash at the box office.
Coolie, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has already pulled in major advance bookings with ₹20 crore from India and ₹27 crore overseas.
The buzz is real, and even director Kanagaraj was spotted seeking blessings at temples before the big release.
'Coolie' vs 'War 2': The big box office battle
Coolie isn't just banking on Rajinikanth; it's got a stacked cast including Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.
Its global pre-sales have hit around ₹50-60cr, with Tamil Nadu alone contributing ₹12cr.
Meanwhile, War 2 (with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR) has racked up ₹17.29cr in domestic pre-sales.
With both films dropping on the same day, it's shaping up to be a close—and pretty exciting—race for box office glory!