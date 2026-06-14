Paramount announces 'Top Gun 3' with Cruise returning as Maverick
Entertainment
Top Gun fans, get ready: Paramount has officially announced Top Gun three!
After Maverick's massive $1.5 billion box office run, Tom Cruise is back in the cockpit as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.
The script is in progress, and the team is focused on delivering a strong sequel.
Powell teases filming Connelly confirms return
Familiar faces are returning: Glen Powell (Hangman) teased filming plans, Jennifer Connelly (Penny) confirmed she's on board, and Jay Ellis says everyone's excited, including producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Paramount.
Director Joseph Kosinski calls it "one last ride" for Maverick, but plot details and a release date are still under wraps.