Paramount hires Brunswick Group for $110B Warner Bros. Discovery fallout
Paramount just tapped Brunswick Group, a crisis PR firm it knows well, to help handle the fallout from a massive $110 billion deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.
The deal is under fire: California Attorney General Rob Bonta and other state attorneys general are suing to block it.
Brunswick has been by Paramount's side before, including during past Warner Bros. takeover attempts and Shari Redstone's headline-making Skydance sale talks in 2024.
Brunswick ties with Paramount since 2016
Brunswick's relationship with Paramount stretches back to 2016, when things got rocky over legal disputes involving Viacom's CEO at the time.
Meanwhile, David Ellison was lobbying for a film tax bill in Washington as tensions rose; Bonta dismissed talk of moving Paramount out of California as "it seemed like a last-ditch attempt to blackmail my office."
Brunswick kept quiet on that front.