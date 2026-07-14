Paramount hires Brunswick Group for $110B Warner Bros. Discovery fallout

Paramount just tapped Brunswick Group, a crisis PR firm it knows well, to help handle the fallout from a massive $110 billion deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

The deal is under fire: California Attorney General Rob Bonta and other state attorneys general are suing to block it.

Brunswick has been by Paramount's side before, including during past Warner Bros. takeover attempts and Shari Redstone's headline-making Skydance sale talks in 2024.