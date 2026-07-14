Paramount reboots 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' with Craven estate
Paramount Pictures is bringing back Freddy Krueger with a fresh reboot of Wes Craven's classic horror film, A Nightmare on Elm Street.
They've secured the US rights to the original 1984 screenplay, and Craven's estate, led by his widow Iya Labunka and son Jonathan, will produce the movie under Paramount's new horror label, Paramount Primal.
Get ready for Freddy to haunt a whole new generation's dreams.
Labunka emphasizes honoring Craven's legacy
Labunka shared she feels honored to be able to honor Wes's legacy while also introducing it to a new generation.
The original film launched nine movies, a TV series, and even video games and gave Johnny Depp his first-ever role.
The reboot aims to celebrate Freddy Krueger's iconic status while making sure he stays relevant (and scary) for younger audiences.