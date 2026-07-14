Paramount reboots 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' with Craven estate

Paramount Pictures is bringing back Freddy Krueger with a fresh reboot of Wes Craven's classic horror film, A Nightmare on Elm Street.

They've secured the US rights to the original 1984 screenplay, and Craven's estate, led by his widow Iya Labunka and son Jonathan, will produce the movie under Paramount's new horror label, Paramount Primal.

Get ready for Freddy to haunt a whole new generation's dreams.