Paramount+ releases 'MobLand' season 2 trailer for September 18 premiere
Entertainment
Paramount+ just dropped the MobLand season two trailer, featuring Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, and Pierce Brosnan.
The Harrigan family is back in the spotlight, facing a tense power struggle as their empire starts to crumble.
Hardy's character sums up the mood by warning that the family is "in a death spiral."
Season two kicks off September 18.
Considine Froggatt Jones join 'MobLand'
This season brings new cast members, Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, and Toby Jones, adding more drama to the mix.
Expect rival factions and shifting loyalties as Da Souza tries to keep his family safe.
Episodes land every Friday on Paramount+, leading up to the finale on November 20.
If you missed it, Season one is available to stream on Paramount+.