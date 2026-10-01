Paramount Skydance buys Warner Bros. Discovery for $110 billion
Entertainment
Paramount Skydance just snapped up Warner Bros. Discovery for $110 billion, making it one of the biggest shake-ups in entertainment this year.
Skydance boss David Ellison says the plan is to use tech to lower costs, without cutting jobs.
With this move, Skydance is aiming to compete with heavyweights like Apple and Amazon by pushing boundaries in content innovation.
Ellison promises no layoffs, independent newsrooms
Post-merger, Skydance controls a huge lineup: think Warner Bros. HBO Max, Discovery+, and news outlets like CNN and CBS News.
Even with cable TV on the decline and streaming getting pricier, Ellison promises a steady five-year film release plan and says newsrooms will stay independent.
The company's focus is on lowering costs through tech synergies, not by laying off employees.