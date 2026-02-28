Paramount to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery for $110B
Paramount Skydance just announced it's acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery in a massive $110 billion deal, with both companies' boards giving the green light.
The merger, expected to close later in 2026, pending regulatory approvals, follows a heated bidding war—Paramount had to tweak its offer nine times to outbid Netflix.
Leaders want to respect both companies' legacies while building future value
This deal will create one of the biggest media giants ever, bringing together over 15,000 movies and loads of hit TV shows under one roof—including Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Mission Impossible, DC Universe, and SpongeBob.
Leaders from both sides say they want to respect each company's legacy while building fresh value for the future.
Plus, they're aiming for $6 billion in savings by streamlining tech and operations—so expect some big changes in how your favorite content gets made and delivered.