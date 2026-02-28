Paramount to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery for $110B

Leaders want to respect both companies' legacies while building future value

This deal will create one of the biggest media giants ever, bringing together over 15,000 movies and loads of hit TV shows under one roof—including Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Mission Impossible, DC Universe, and SpongeBob.

Leaders from both sides say they want to respect each company's legacy while building fresh value for the future.

Plus, they're aiming for $6 billion in savings by streamlining tech and operations—so expect some big changes in how your favorite content gets made and delivered.