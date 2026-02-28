Paramount's $111B Warner Bros. acquisition gets regulatory review
Entertainment
The massive $111 billion purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery by Paramount Skydance isn't a done deal yet—California's Department of Justice is taking a closer look.
Attorney General Rob Bonta says the deal still needs regulatory approval, especially since it could shake up Hollywood in a big way.
Bonta says the deal needs to be looked at closely
Actor Mark Ruffalo has spoken out, worried that this purchase could mean less competition and lower pay.
He wants state attorneys general to keep an eye on things, pointing to past mergers that didn't work out so well for artists and agents.
Bonta responded by saying the state is serious about protecting fair competition in Hollywood.
If this goes through, it could create a new entertainment giant.