'Parasakthi': Sivakarthikeyan reacts to CBFC demanding 25 cuts

Sivakarthikeyan 's latest film, Parasakthi , was released on Saturday after a long wait for the censor certificate. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) finally cleared the film with a UA certificate on Friday, but only after asking for 25 cuts and modifications. In a recent interview with India Today Digital, Sivakarthikeyan spoke about this last-minute approval from CBFC.

Censor board's cuts 'We didn't have time to analyze if it...' CBFC had asked the makers to change a dialogue from "Hindi has erased my dream" to "My only dream is to oppose Hindi imposition." Another voiceover referencing how language imposition in other countries led to their breakup was also altered. When asked if this delayed process was a disadvantage, Sivakarthikeyan said, "We received the changes at the last minute...we didn't have time to analyze if it was an advantage or disadvantage."

Team's focus 'We were running after a release date' Sivakarthikeyan added that the team's main focus was to release the movie as they were chasing a release date. He said, "If we had more time, we might have explained to them the context of certain dialogues that they asked us to mute." "We were running after a release date, so we ensured that the core of the story remained unaffected while implementing the cuts."