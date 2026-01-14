'Parasakthi' team meets PM Modi: Cast calls it "an honor and a pleasure"
The stars of Tamil film Parasakthi, including Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi during Pongal celebrations.
Sivakarthikeyan described the meeting as "an honor and a pleasure," saying the Pongal celebration in Delhi is a message about the country's unity.
Mohan shared that Modi welcomed them warmly, and called the event "a great honor for all Tamilians."
Composer G V Prakash Kumar also performed Thiruvasagam for the PM.
What's the story with Parasakthi?
Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi is set during the anti-Hindi protests in 1960s Tamil Nadu.
The film released on January 10 after 25 censor edits and quickly grossed ₹51 crore worldwide.
But not everyone's happy—Tamil Nadu Youth Congress called for a ban, accusing it of distorting history and maligning the Indian National Congress (INC) and its leaders.