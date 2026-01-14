'Parasakthi' team meets PM Modi: Cast calls it "an honor and a pleasure" Entertainment Jan 14, 2026

The stars of Tamil film Parasakthi, including Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi during Pongal celebrations.

Sivakarthikeyan described the meeting as "an honor and a pleasure," saying the Pongal celebration in Delhi is a message about the country's unity.

Mohan shared that Modi welcomed them warmly, and called the event "a great honor for all Tamilians."

Composer G V Prakash Kumar also performed Thiruvasagam for the PM.