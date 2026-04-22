'Parasite' HBO series is coming along 'quite well': Bong Joon-ho

Bong Joon-ho , the acclaimed director of the Oscar-winning South Korean film Parasite (2019), has confirmed that work on its HBO TV series adaptation is progressing smoothly. In a recent interview with Collider, he shared that the project is currently in development and going well despite taking some time. "It goes quite well. It's been taking a while, but it's been developing quite nicely," he said.

Series details What we know about 'Parasite' series The Parasite HBO series is a planned limited series adaptation, executive produced by Bong and Adam McKay's Hyperobject Industries. It will be an English-language six-hour limited series that explores "hidden stories" within the same universe as the original movie. The show isn't a remake but rather an expanded universe of Parasite, allowing for deeper exploration of character backstories and side plots hinted at in the film.

Casting rumors Reported casting discussions with Hollywood actors Since its announcement, the Parasite TV series has been in the news for reported casting discussions with several Hollywood stars, including Mark Ruffalo and Tilda Swinton. However, no official confirmation has been made so far. The original film starred Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Jang Hye-jin, Park Myung-hoon, and Lee Jung-eun.

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