Parekh returns to Mumbai after Kailash Mansarovar Yatra disaster
Actor Manasi Parekh is back in Mumbai after a scary experience at the Nepal-Tibet border, where flash floods and landslides hit during her Kailash Mansarovar Yatra on August 26.
The disaster claimed 919 lives across the region and left travelers stranded, with damaged roads making it tough to get out.
Parekh posts videos describing stranded return
Parekh posted about her ordeal on social media, saying the last few days were "overwhelming."
Her group was stuck for hours in Nyalam, China, due to a landslide blocking their bus. They had to walk across another landslide at the Nepal border just to find transport, followed by a rough four-hour bus ride to Kathmandu before she could finally return home.
She also shared one video of the destruction and another from her earlier visit, expressing relief and gratitude at being reunited with her family.