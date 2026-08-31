Parekh returns to Mumbai after Kailash Mansarovar Yatra disaster

Parekh posted about her ordeal on social media, saying the last few days were "overwhelming."

Her group was stuck for hours in Nyalam, China, due to a landslide blocking their bus. They had to walk across another landslide at the Nepal border just to find transport, followed by a rough four-hour bus ride to Kathmandu before she could finally return home.

She also shared one video of the destruction and another from her earlier visit, expressing relief and gratitude at being reunited with her family.