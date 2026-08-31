Parekh returns to Mumbai after Mansarovar pilgrimage disrupted by floods
Actor Manasi Parekh is back in Mumbai after her Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage with Sadhguru's Isha Foundation was disrupted by flash floods. The disaster hit Gyirong Port on the Tibet-Nepal route, leaving many stranded.
Manasi said, "The last 3-4 days have been overwhelming and getting out of China and reaching the Nepal border felt like winning a war."
Parekh reunited, 77 reported missing
Manasi's group spent hours stuck on a bus due to a landslide in Tibet, then had to walk over debris from another landslide at the Nepal border before a rough four-hour bus ride to Kathmandu.
Her emotional airport reunion with her husband and daughter went viral online.
She thanked everyone for their support but also shared concern for at least 77 Isha Foundation pilgrims who were reported missing as Nepal recovers from the floods.