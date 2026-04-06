Paresh Rawal promises 'Bhooth Bangla' is better than 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has said that his upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla, is much better than director Priyadarshan 's previous cult classic, Bhool Bhulaiyaa . In an interview with Moneycontrol, he praised the horror-comedy for its emotional depth and impressive cinematography. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Tabu .

Film's appeal Rawal on why he thinks 'Bhooth Bangla' is better Rawal said, "I think Bhool Bhulaiyaa se kayi achchi film aayi hai, it is a well-shot film, itni behatreen shoot ki hai ye film Priyan ji ne...logon ko bahut maza ayega. Aur ye kahani mein emotional hook bahut achcha hai." "And it has Tabu, Jisshu Sengupta, Assembly badi achchi hai." He also mentioned that the film was shot at Chomu Palace in Jaipur, which brought back memories of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Director's return Rawal's experience working with Priyadarshan again Rawal also spoke fondly of his experiences working with Priyadarshan, calling it a deeply enjoyable collaboration. He said, "Priyan ji ke saath jab jab kaam karta hoon mujhe maza hi aata hai." They have previously worked together on movies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, De Dana Dan, and Hungama, among others.

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