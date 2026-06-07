'Parimala and Co.' starring Jayaram, Urvashi nets ₹1.92cr, 20% jump

'Parimala and Co.' ₹3.52cr net total

The film played across 1,222 shows on Saturday, bringing its total to ₹3.52 crore net (₹4.05 crore gross in India). Audience turnout improved too—night shows especially were packed with nearly 46% occupancy.

The story mixes dark comedy with family drama, which seems to be clicking with viewers, and fans are loving Jayaram and Urvashi together again.

Critics like ETimes gave it a decent three out of five stars for its humor and chemistry between the leads.