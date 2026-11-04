'Parivarik ManuRanjan' trailer teases Tripathi's chaos and Hydari's mystery
The trailer for Parivarik ManuRanjan just dropped, and it's shaping up to be a quirky mix of comedy and chaos.
Pankaj Tripathi plays Ranjan Dubey, whose life gets turned upside down when Helen (Aditi Rao Hydari), a mysterious house help, shows up.
Things get even more interesting as the police start searching for someone named Manu Joshi, hinting that Helen might be hiding more than she lets on.
'Parivarik ManuRanjan' SonyLIV premiere November 13
Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film also features Brijendra Kala, who wrote the story and screenplay with Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma and also wrote the dialogues, Mukesh Tiwari, and Sunita Rajwar.
Bhanushali Studios Limited and AAZ Films bring the film together in a new collaboration, with Ali Abbas Zafar as creative producer,
Parivarik ManuRanjan premieres on SonyLIV on November 13, 2026.
If you're into offbeat comedies with a twist, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist!