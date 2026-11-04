'Parivarik ManuRanjan' trailer teases Tripathi's chaos and Hydari's mystery

The trailer for Parivarik ManuRanjan just dropped, and it's shaping up to be a quirky mix of comedy and chaos.

Pankaj Tripathi plays Ranjan Dubey, whose life gets turned upside down when Helen (Aditi Rao Hydari), a mysterious house help, shows up.

Things get even more interesting as the police start searching for someone named Manu Joshi, hinting that Helen might be hiding more than she lets on.